Birmingham Police Identified Homicide victim as Earl Lee Junior Alexander

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports the Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Earl Lee Junior Alexander, (40), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Homicide Investigation

Original Release

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The victim will be identified upon next of kin notification.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., Birmingham Police Department’s 911 Communications Division received a Shot Spotter notification in the 7100 block of 2nd Avenue South. Officers from East Precinct responded and discovered the victim lying in the alley way unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Details are limited in this investigation. Detectives have not established a motive in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777. Updates will be provided as they come available.

