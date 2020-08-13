Birmingham Police Identified Devonte Reddick’s Homicide Suspect as Melvin Charles Morris

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Devonte Reddick. Reddick was murdered on February 6, 2020.

The suspect has been identified as: Melvin Charles Morris, (41), B/M, of Montgomery, Alabama.

On July 31, 2020, BPD Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment of the case, BPD Detectives obtained a Capital Murder and Attempted Murder warrant for Morris’ arrest. Morris was apprehended in Nashville Tennessee by the US Marshalls and extradited back to Birmingham, Alabama. Morris will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE