Birmingham Police Conducted Operation Safe

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports BPD’s Vice & Narcotics Unit conducted Operation Safe during the weekend of August 22, 2020. This operation focused on investigating complaints within all four precincts. Operation safe yielded the recovery of

4 firearms, 28 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of synthetic marijuana, and 0.5 grams of methamphetamine.

A total of 18 arrests were made during Operation Safe. Detectives conducted 37 business compliance checks of local businesses, night clubs, and bars. The Birmingham Police Department’s goal is to investigate all complaints of crime. BPD is appreciative to community members who assist by bringing attention to problems that plague the community.

BPD will continue to provide the highest quality of police services by partnering with the community to build trust, reduce crime, and improve the quality of life. To report illegal activity please contact BPD Communication Division nonemergency number at 205-328-9311. In the case of an emergency dial 911.

