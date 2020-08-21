Birmingham Police Arrested Myles Cordell Amerson for Homicide of Joe Albert Foster IV

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in the connection to the homicide of Joe Albert Foster IV. The victim was murdered on Tues, July 2020, at the Villas at Westridge Apartment Complex located in the 2300 Block of Court R. The suspect has been identified as: Myles Cordell Amerson, (21), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

BPD Detectives presented information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the case detectives obtained a Murder warrant for Myles Cordell Amerson. Amerson has been arrested and will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

