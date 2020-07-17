Birmingham Police Arrested Homicide Suspect as Brandon Parker

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the homicide of Larry Pettway.

The suspect has been identified as: Brandon Parker, (36), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Detectives presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After the assessment of the information, BPD Detectives obtained a Murder warrant for Brandon Parker. The defendant is currently is the custody of the Sevier County Jail in Tennessee on unrelated charges. Upon release Parker will be transported and held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail. Brandon Parker will be held on $50,000 bond.

