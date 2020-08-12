Birmingham, AL: Reclassification Homicide investigation of Keanna Kelley

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Keanna Kelley.

Investigators presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment of the information, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable. This investigation is reclassified as a Justified Death Investigation. There will be no criminal charges to follow.

The Birmingham Police Department has had 63 homicides thus far in 2020, 9 justifiable death investigations, and 1 non-criminal homicide. The Birmingham Police Department adheres to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines set for all law enforcement agencies across the United States. FBI Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines do not require law enforcement agencies to include justifiable death investigations into the total homicide investigations counts.

Original

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Keanna Kelley, (21), B/F, of Gadsden, Alabama.

At approximately 9:11 p.m., Birmingham Police Department’s 911 Communications Division received a domestic dispute call at 1131 Kawanda Lane. An additional call was made from the complainant stating that a person was shot. East Precinct Officers responded to the scene to discover the victim Keanna Kelly lying on the ground at the steps of the residence. The victim was unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggest the victim attempted to force her way into the residence and a physical altercation ensued prior to the victim being shot. There is one person in custody. Updates will be provided as additional details come available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

