U. J. Alexander BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said it started a phase 1 trial of an mRNA-based malaria vaccine BNT165b1. BNT165b1 is the first candidate from the company’s BNT165 program, to develop a multi-antigen malaria vaccine candidate. BioNTech noted that it aims to develop the first mRNA-based vaccine for malaria prevention based on a novel multi-antigen vaccine approach. The company said it will initially evaluate a set of mRNA-encoded antigens of the malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum (P. falciparum) to help select the multi-antigen vaccine candidate to proceed to planned later-stage trials. This first trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and exploratory immunogenicity of the potential vaccine BNT165b1, which expresses certain parts of the circumsporozoite protein (CSP). The trial is expected to enroll ~60 healthy people with no history of previous or current malaria infection at sites in the U. S. BNT165b1 will be evaluated at three dose levels. “Our objective is to develop a vaccine that can help to prevent Malaria and reduce mortality. Over the next months we aim to evaluate different antigens with scientific rigor to identify the optimal candidate,” said BioNTech Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci. BioNTech’s BNT165 program is part of its Malaria project announced in July 2021 and has two key objectives: First, to develop a well-tolerated and effective mRNA vaccine with durable protective immunity to prevent blood-stage Malaria infection and the second is to develop sustainable vaccine production and supply solutions in Africa, including the company’s BioNTainer solution. Earlier this week, the company said six shipping containers for the first BioNTainer had finished construction in Europe and were being prepared for shipment to Kigali, Rwanda. The company had revealed its plans in February to start mRNA vaccine manufacturing in Africa, based on a shipping container solution called BioNTainer. Each BioNTainer is a clean room which the company equips with state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions.