Binance USD (BUSD) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Binance USD (BUSD) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Thursday, the Stablecoins has lost 0.01% to $1.

InvestorsObserver gives Binance USD a low volatility rank of 1, placing it in the bottom 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

BUSD’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Binance USD price is well positioned going forward. With support around $0.999164440081731 and resistance set at $1. This positions Binance USD with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

