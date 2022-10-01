Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao shares his vision of web3 opportunities at TC Sessions: Crypto – TechCrunch

When it comes to the decentralized world of crypto, few single entities loom larger or carry more weight in the industry than exchange behemoth Binance. The blockchain giant processed $34 trillion in trading volume in 2021, it says, and the exchange shows few signs of resting on its laurels as it pursues bold new bets to diversify its business.

At the forefront of these changes is Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The leader, commonly known as “CZ,” has managed to cultivate a celebrity status in the crypto space rivaled only by some of the space’s patron saints, including the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. Zhao is worth an estimated $65 billion.

We're thrilled to welcome Changpeng Zhao to TC Sessions: Crypto 2022 in Miami on November 17. CZ will join our stage virtually and we're looking forward to discussing global market opportunities in a bear market, the regulatory challenges up ahead and where opportunities are (and aren't) in web3.

Binance has been extremely busy in 2022, even amid a crash in cryptocurrency prices and macroeconomic uncertainty.

The company has continued to diversify its offerings and scour for new markets. In recent months, the company’s stateside entity Binance.US earned new investment as it strives to topple incumbents like Coinbase.

Competitors have also been taking notice. And while Binance sits comfortably atop the market for crypto exchanges, rising competitors like FTX are looking to find new opportunities to increase their market share, pursuing bold M&A strategies and scaling venture investments.

The exchange’s breakneck growth has attracted the attention of regulators as well, particularly in the United States. This summer, Bloomberg reported that the SEC was investigating Binance’s 2017 coin offering of their BNB token. That ecosystem is now the third-largest non-stablecoin cryptocurrency by market cap with a value north of $40 billion.

