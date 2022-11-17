Binance CEO CZ Calls SBF a ‘Psychopath,’ 3AC Co-Founder Accuses FTX, Alameda of Stop Hunting His Hedge Fund

During a conversation with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and the Milken Institute, the exchange executive called the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) a “psychopath” for one of the tweets SBF wrote last week. CZ’s statements further follow the accusations stemming from Three Arrows Capital (3AC) co-founder Kyle Davies. The 3AC co-founder claimed that both FTX and Alameda Research “colluded to trade against clients.”

Binance CEO Tells Sam Bankman-Fried to Suit Up and Face the Music in Washington DC

Crypto industry executives are not too pleased with the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and in recent times SBF has been getting a lot of criticism. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) talked about SBF with the Milken Institute on Nov. 17, 2022, and he explained that he did not know why SBF considered Binance a “sparring partner.”

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently discussed the former FTX CEO’s comments on Twitter and said he should probably stop tweeting.

CZ says that when SBF reached out to the Binance executive, CZ thought it was about an over-the-counter (OTC) deal to buy FTT tokens. Then CZ noted that when SBF called the former FTX CEO detailed that they were in “big trouble” and the company was “looking for a buyout.”

CZ was asked at the Milken Institute event why SBF would tweet and call the company Binance or CZ a “sparring partner.” The Binance CEO responded and said “I think only a psychopath can write that tweet.” In addition to calling SBF a psychopath, CZ further noted that he believes SBF should stop tweeting and noted that he should “put on a suit” to face the music in Washington D.C.

3AC Co-Founder Kyle Davies Accuses FTX/Alameda of Colluding ‘to Trade Against Clients,’ SBF Denies Accusations, Alameda Implicated in Celsius Failure

The Binance CEO is not the only person criticizing FTX and Alameda, as the co-founder of the now-defunct Three Arrows Capital (3AC) crypto hedge fund, Kyle Davies, accused FTX and Alameda of colluding against the firm.

SBF’s Alameda Research had been seen doing interesting trades on social media with crypto tokens like UST, LUNA, CEL, WAVES, and STETH.

Speaking with CNBC’s Kate Rooney, Davies alleges that “FTX [and] Alameda Research colluded to trade against clients” and further said: “We, [Three Arrows Capital], were hunted and our positions liquidated.” However, CNBC received a statement from SBF that said he was “shocked” about Davies’ allegations and said: “there’s no truth to their allegations here.”

Although, FTX and Alameda have been accused of stop hunting in the past and one Twitter thread saved to archive.org claims Alameda and FTX were involved in Celsius going under. The Twitter account Plan C says that when Terra’s stablecoin UST collapsed, “Celsius got out the door first, suffered the lowest loses and didn’t want any part of the bailout.”

Plan C insisted that after Celsius fled, Alameda and FTX got stuck holding locked LUNA and UST bags. Alameda was also accused of manipulating the price of WAVES and selling lots of Lido’s staked ether called STETH. Just before FTX filed for bankruptcy protection, SBF told the public that Alameda would sunset trading operations. Davies’ accusations show FTX and Alameda may have had more than just Binance as a so-called ‘sparring partner.’

