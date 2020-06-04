Billings meth trafficker Sarah Marie Guckeen sentenced to prison

(STL.News) – A Billings woman who admitted methamphetamine trafficking charges was sentenced today to six years in prison and five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Sarah Marie Guckeen, 37, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

The prosecution said in court records that in March 2019, law enforcement received a call from a woman who said she had recovered some meth. Guckeen had called the woman the day before about a package she was expecting to be delivered to the woman’s house. When the package arrived, the woman got suspicious, opened the package and found meth. The package contained about a pound of meth, which is the equivalent of 3,624 doses.

In an interview with agents, Guckeen admitted to being the intended recipient of the meth package and that she was going to be taking over distribution for another person, whose source of supply was in California. The source of supply had sent Guckeen the pound of meth.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI task force, the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Billings Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 36% from 2013 to 2018. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

