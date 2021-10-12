Billings man sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession while charged with felonies

BILLINGS (STL.News) A Billings man who was arrested during a disturbance and who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm while having been charged with two felonies was sentenced today to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Joseph Daniel Boggio, 41, pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021, to illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that in January 2020 and again in May 2020, Boggio was charged with two separate felonies of driving while under the influence. Boggio signed his conditions of release, which stated that he “may not possess a firearm, destructive device or other dangerous weapon.” In October 2020, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance at a Billings residence and found an individual holding down Boggio. Both Boggio and the individual had blood on them.

Boggio was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Investigators learned from witnesses that Boggio had sent the individual and other occupants threatening messages, had come to the residence, and started fighting with the individual. Boggio was under the influence and threatening to shoot people as he reached behind his back. Another person saw a gun protruding from Boggio’s pants waistband, grabbed it, and secured it in another room. The owner of the firearm advised law enforcement that Boggio had taken the gun without her permission or knowledge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today