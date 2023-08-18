Bike Show – Brett Hull’s Junction House – August 20, 2023

Brett Hull’s Junction House – Bike Show – August 20, 2023

WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) Brett Hull’s Junction House is hosting a Bike Show this coming Sunday, August 20, 2023, from noon to 6 pm featuring:

1st/2nd/3rd – Place Cash Prizes

Live Music

Free Giveaways

Door Prizes

Bikini Bike Wash

50/50 Raffle

Food & Drink Specials

Brett Hull’s is known for their events, live music, and a variety of entertainment to keep customers returning.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on June 22, 2023, that details the facility’s features. If you have not visited Brett Hull’s, you are missing one of the best venues in the region.

Address and phone:

1311 Lodora Drive

Wentzville, MO 63385

Phone: 314-375-4855