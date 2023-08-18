Bike Show – Brett Hull’s Junction House – August 20, 2023

Brett Hull’s Junction House – Bike Show – August 20, 2023
WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) Brett Hull’s Junction House is hosting a Bike Show this coming Sunday, August 20, 2023, from noon to 6 pm featuring:
- 1st/2nd/3rd – Place Cash Prizes
- Live Music
- Free Giveaways
- Door Prizes
- Bikini Bike Wash
- 50/50 Raffle
- Food & Drink Specials
Brett Hull’s is known for their events, live music, and a variety of entertainment to keep customers returning.
St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review on June 22, 2023, that details the facility’s features. If you have not visited Brett Hull’s, you are missing one of the best venues in the region.
Address and phone:
1311 Lodora Drive
Wentzville, MO 63385
Phone: 314-375-4855