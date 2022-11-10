Bikaji Foods IPO: Here's how to check share allotment status and GMP

NEW DELHI: Bikaji Foods International, whose initial public offering (IPO) received a solid response during the three-day bidding process, is likely to announce its allotment status on Friday, November 11.

Bikaji Foods is India’s third-largest ethnic snack company. The company’s product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, and western snacks among others.

Last heard, the shares of Bikaji Foods were commanding a premium of around Rs 35-40 in the grey market. The premium in the unofficial market has been holding steady around the same levels.

The company’s Rs 881-crore IPO was sold in the range of Rs 285-300 per share and received a strong investor response. It got subscribed over 26.67 times between November 3-7.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 80.6 times while those reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), retailers and employees were subscribed 7.1 times 4.77 times and 4.38 times, respectively.

The majority of the brokerages were positive on the snack maker’s issue although a few had flagged pricey valuations and a complete OFS nature of the issue as areas of concern.

Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx



2) Under the issue type, click Equity



3) Under the issue name, select Global Health Limited in the dropbox



4) Write the application number



5) Add the PAN card ID



6) Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit submit

You can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India



Private Limited (

https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and electronically processes all applications along with carrying out the allotment process as per the prospectus.

The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading of refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited



2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised



3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID



4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA



5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2



6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately



7) Hit submit

Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialisation of refunds on November 14. Others, who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares in the demat account by November 15. The listing of the IPO is likely on November 16.