Biggest Movers: XMR, DOT Move Higher, Rebounding From Recent Declines

Monero rebounded from recent losses on Tuesday, as the token attempted to recapture recent highs. The move comes as U.S. markets reopened following a public holiday on Monday. Polkadot also moved higher in today’s session, snapping a two-day losing streak.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) rebounded on Tuesday, as the token moved back towards a recent seven-month high.

Following a low of $165.77, XMR/USD raced to an intraday peak of $173.28 earlier in today’s session.

Today’s move saw monero bounce from its support at $165.00, and climb towards a resistance of $175.00.

XMR/USD – Daily Chart

As of writing, the token remains below this ceiling, currently trading at the $172.65 level.

Should this hurdle be overcome, XMR bulls will likely attempt to recapture last week’s peak of $187.20.

In order for this to happen, the relative strength index (RSI), which is currently tracking at 68.71, will need to move back towards the 80.00 mark.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) snapped a two-day losing streak on Tuesday, with prices nearing a two-month high.

DOT/USD hit a high of $6.07 earlier in today’s session, which comes less than 24 hours after trading at a low of $5.66.

As a result of Tuesday’s surge, DOT moved to a ceiling at $6.10, and closer to Saturday’s high of $6.51.

DOT/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, the rebound came as the 14-day RSI also bounced from its own support point at 72.45.

Currently, the index is tracking at 74.88, with a ceiling at the 82.00 mark a possible target for buyers.

As of writing, DOT has given up earlier gains, and is trading at $5.97.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis. He was previously a brokerage director and online trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX, whilst also a startup founder.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

