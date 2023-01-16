Biggest Movers: SOL, SHIB Remain Near Multi-Month Highs, Despite Market Consolidation

Solana started the week trading near a two-month high, as momentum remained marginally bullish, despite market consolidation. The global cryptocurrency market cap is currently trading 0.98% higher as of writing. Shiba inu also traded close to recent highs, despite declines on Monday.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) remained near a two-month high to start the week, despite crypto markets beginning to consolidate recent gains.

SOL/USD hit an intraday high of $24.75 on Monday, which comes less than a day after falling to a bottom of $22.68.

This move means that the token remains close to this weekend’s high of $25.03, which was the strongest point for SOL since November 8.

SOL/USD – Daily Chart

From the chart, it appears as sentiment in solana is still somewhat bullish, which comes as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) continued to track above a support point at 80.00.

As of writing, the index is tracking at 80.18, with solana trading at the $23.42 price point.

Should the index remain about 80.00 in the coming days, it is likely that SOL could once again move toward $25.00.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Like SOL, shiba inu (SHIB) bypassed today’s price consolidation, maintaining recent highs in the process.

Following a low of $0.00001009 on Sunday, SHIB/USD climbed to a peak of $0.00001099 earlier today.

Monday’s action has seen the meme coin continue to trade near the two-month high of $0.00001111, hit last Friday.

SHIB/USD – Daily Chart

Like many cryptocurrencies last week, prices of shiba inu were mostly overbought in recent days, with the RSI falling from a ceiling at 80.00.

Currently, the index is tracking at 73.00, with a floor at the 70.00 mark a possible target for sellers.

However, bulls seem to be rejecting this proposition on Monday, with some eyeing a rally back above $0.00001100 instead.

Register your email here to get weekly price analysis updates sent to your inbox:

Could we see shiba inu hit a fresh two-month high this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis. He was previously a brokerage director and online trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX, whilst also a startup founder.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

