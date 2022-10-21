Biggest Movers: QNT Rebounds on Friday, UNI Extends Recent Decline

Quant ended a streak of three consecutive declines on Friday, as prices rebounded following recent losses. The move saw the token bounce towards its recent resistance level of $180.00. Uniswap, on the other hand, remained in the red, falling below a key support point in the process.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) rose higher on Friday, as prices rebounded following three days of straight declines.

Earlier in today’s session, QNT/USD rose to an intraday peak of $179.15, less than a day after falling to a low of $159.06.

The move saw the token rise from yesterday’s one-week low, which came just days after trading close to a one-year high.

Looking at the chart, today’s rebound in quant saw the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also move away from a support point of its own.

As of writing, the index is tracking at 59.01, near its lowest point since September 23.

The next visible resistance seems to be at 65.00, and should price strength reach this point, we could see QNT trading above $200.00.

Uniswap (UNI)

On the other side of the spectrum, uniswap (UNI) was one of Friday’s biggest losers, as prices fell by nearly 8%.

UNI/USD, which rose to a peak of $6.49 during yesterday’s session, slipped to a low of $5.85 earlier today.

As a result of today’s sell-off, uniswap fell below a key support point of $5.95, hitting its lowest point since October 13 in the process.

Friday’s decline in price has also pushed the RSI to a floor of 42.30, which is the weakest point for the index in the last ten days.

Currently, uniswap has rebounded from its earlier lows, and as of writing is trading at $5.95.

This shows a level of bullish momentum still remains in the market, despite prices now falling for a second consecutive session.

Do you expect uniswap to move lower during the weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

