Biggest Movers: QNT Hits 10-Month High on Saturday

Quant rose to its highest point since the start of the year on Saturday, as prices climbed for a third straight session. In addition to this, tron was also higher, as the token attempted to break out of a key resistance point. Overall, cryptocurrency markets were down 1.95% as of writing.

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) was one of the notable movers to start the weekend, as the token surged to a ten-month high.

Following a low of $162.00 on Friday, QNT/USD surged to an intraday peak of $184.98 earlier in today’s session.

This move saw the token climb to its highest point since January 8, and comes following three days of gains.

As of writing, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is now deep in overbought territory, and is tracking at 80.19.

This is marginally above a ceiling of 79.00, and this could mean that bears could be looming, looking for any slips, before reentering.

Should bullish momentum remain high, we could see traders target an exit around the $190 level.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) was another big gainer to start the weekend, as prices attempted to break out of a key resistance level.

TRX/USD raced to a peak of $0.06501 earlier in today’s session, which comes less than a day after hitting a low of $0.06174.

As mentioned earlier, the move saw tron collide with a ceiling of $0.0650, which hasn’t been broken since late-August.

Since hitting this peak, TRX has since slipped, and as of writing, is trading at $0.06264.

The 14-day RSI is now back below a ceiling of 57.00, and is tracking at a mark of 53.92, and seems to be headed to a support point of 50.50.

Should this target be reached, it is likely that prices of tron will be trading close to $0.06100.

