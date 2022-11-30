Biggest Movers: LTC Nears 6-Month High, as Near Rebounds From Recent Lows

Litecoin has been a notable mover on Nov. 30, as the token edged closer to a recent six month high. Following yesterday’s gains, cryptocurrency prices remained in the green on Wednesday, with the global market capitalization up 2.07% as of writing this. Near protocol also surged today, as prices rebounded from recent lows.

Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) moved closer to a six month high on Wednesday, as the token rose for a second straight session.

LTC/USD rallied to an intraday high of $79.73 earlier in today’s session, less than 24-hours after trading at a low of $75.21.

The move saw LTC climb to its highest point since last Wednesday, when the token hit a high of $83.43.

LTC/USD – Daily Chart

This was the strongest point litecoin was trading at since May 10, and comes as the relative strength index (RSI) rebounded from a recent floor.

As of writing this, the index is currently tracking at 65.48, which is above a support point of 61.45.

Earlier gains have somewhat eased, with LTC now trading at $78.04. Despite this, bulls likely will still be targeting a move above $80.00.

Near Protocol

Near protocol (NEAR) was another notable gainer on Wednesday, as prices continued to move away from recent lows.

Following a low of $1.59 on Tuesday, NEAR/USD surged to an intraday high of $1.73 earlier today.

As a result of this, near protocol moved away from its long-term support point of $1.50, and is now nearing a resistance point of $1.75.

NEAR/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, the RSI is now hovering slightly above a ceiling of 35.00, and is tracking at 35.07.

As of writing this, NEAR has fallen below earlier highs of $1.73, and is currently trading at $1.70.

Should price strength continue to move above its current ceiling, we will likely see the token race past the $1.75 point, and edge closer to $2.00.

Could we see near protocol climb above $2.00 in December? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



