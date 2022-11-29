Biggest Movers: LINK Hits 20-Day High, DOGE Rebounds From Monday’s Losses

Chainlink raced to a 20-day high on Nov. 29, as the token surged for a second straight day. Cryptocurrency markets were mostly higher in today’s session, following a sluggish start to the week. Dogecoin was another notable gainer on Tuesday, as the meme coin rebounded from yesterday’s losses.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) climbed to its highest point in three weeks on Tuesday, as prices rose for a second straight day.

Following a low of $6.67 to start the week, LINK/USD races to an intraday high of $7.43 earlier in today’s session.

The move saw LINK continue its recent breakout of a long-term ceiling at $7.15, hitting its highest point since November 20 in the process.

LINK/USD – Daily Chart

Overall, LINK is up by nearly 25% in the last few days, recording gains in all but one of the last nine sessions.

Today’s surge comes as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) moved beyond a resistance point of 55.00, and is currently trading at 56.89.

In addition to this, the 10-day (red) moving average is now closing in on its 25-day (blue) counterpart, and is positioned for an upwards cross.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) rebounded from Monday’s losses, as the meme coin rose by as much as 10% today.

DOGE/USD, which fell to a low of $0.09145 to start the week, climbed to a peak of $0.1047 earlier today.

As a result of the move, dogecoin is now once again trading close to a three-week high of $0.1079.

DOGE/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, it seems there will be an upwards crossover between the 10-day (red) and 25-day (blue) moving averages.

Should this happen, it will be a sign of current, and upcoming bullish momentum, with DOGE traders likely to move price closer to $0.1100.

The RSI has just moved past its ceiling at 59.00, and is currently tracking at 60.90. Unless the index falls below this point, DOGE will potentially continue to climb.

Register your email here to get weekly price analysis updates sent to your inbox:

Will dogecoin end the month above or below $0.1100? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

