Biggest Movers: LEO Rebounds on Wednesday, Whilst AVAX Falls From 3-Week High

Unus sed leo was one of a few gainers on Tuesday, as cryptocurrency markets mostly traded lower. Bearish sentiment returned to the global crypto market cap in today’s session, with prices down by 1.77% as of writing. On the other hand, avalanche was trading lower, as prices retreated from a recent multi-week high.

Unus Sed Leo (LEO)

Unus sed leo (LEO) was one of a few tokens to climb higher on Tuesday, as prices rebounded from recent losses.

Following a low of $3.78 to start the week, LEO/USD rallied to an intraday peak of $3.94 earlier in the day.

This comes after bears were unable to force a breakout from a key price floor of $3.75 on Monday.

LEO/USD – Daily Chart

As can be seen from the chart, the rebound in price coincided with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also bouncing from a support of its own.

The index rose from its floor at the 43.50 mark on Monday, and as of writing, is currently tracking at 49.12.

This is the highest point that price strength has hit in over one week, pushing it closer to a ceiling of 50.00 in the process.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX), on the other hand, was one of many cryptocurrencies to move lower during Tuesday’s session.

AVAX/USD dropped to a bottom of $13.48 earlier in the day, which comes less than 24 hours after hitting a peak of $14.31.

Monday’s high was the strongest point that avalanche had traded at since November 10, when price was above $15.00.

AVAX/USD – Daily Chart

Today’s shift in sentiment comes despite the 10-day (red) moving average maintaining its upward crossover versus the blue moving average of 25 days.

Traders will likely make another attempt to move beyond the $14.40 point in upcoming days, as sentiment for now remains bullish.

