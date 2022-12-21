Biggest Movers: ETC Moves Away From Multi-Month Lows, as XMR Extends Recent Gains

Ethereum classic rallied for a second straight session on Wednesday, following better-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data. The figures showed that confidence among American consumers rose to the highest level in eight months, with a reading of 108.3. Monero was also higher on the news, as it extended recent gains.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum classic (ETC) rose for a second straight day on Wednesday, as markets responded to better-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data.

Today’s figures, which were initially expected to come in at 101, came in higher than anticipated, with a reading of 108.3 in December.

As a result of today’s data, ETC/USD raced to a peak of $16.64 earlier in the day, which is nearly 5% higher than Tuesday’s low at $15.59.

ETC/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, the move came as price continued to move away from Monday’s bottom of $14.74, which was the lowest point ETC had hit since July.

The surge coincided with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) climbing from a floor of its own at 28.00, and it is currently tracking at 37.61.

The index now seems set to collide with a resistance at 41.00, which could mean that prices will begin to decline.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) was another notable gainer in today’s session, as prices surged for a fifth straight day.

Following a low of $146.31 on Tuesday, XMR/USD surged to an intraday high of $148.16 earlier in the day.

Wednesday’s move now puts monero at its highest point since Friday, with the token closing in on a resistance level at $150.00.

XMR/USD – Daily Chart

From the chart, the move comes as the RSI rose above a resistance level of 54.00, and it is currently tracking at 55.88.

Despite recent bullish sentiment, the 10-day (red) moving average now looks set to crossover with its 25-day (blue) counterpart.

Should this move take place, then XMR will likely move towards a floor around the $139 region.

Register your email here to get weekly price analysis updates sent to your inbox:

Could bullish momentum continue throughout the week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

