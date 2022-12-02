Biggest Movers: DOT Hits 12-Day High, UNI up for Fourth Straight Day

Polkadot rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Dec. 2, despite cryptocurrency markets sliding following the latest nonfarm payrolls report. The global crypto market cap is down 0.57% as of writing, as prices consolidated following the data being released. Uniswap was also higher, despite the turbulent sentiment on Friday.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) moved to a 12-day high on Friday, as the token rallied, despite crypto markets being mostly lower in the day.

Following a low of $5.34 on Thursday, DOT/USD surged to an intraday high of $5.63 earlier in today’s session.

As a result of today’s gains, DOT moved to its highest point since Nov. 20, when the token was trading at a high of $5.65.

DOT/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, this point has also acted as a resistance level in recent times, and as of writing price is hovering below this mark.

In addition to the aforementioned price ceiling, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is also hovering close to a resistance point of its own.

The index is tracking at 49.87, which is marginally below a ceiling at the 50.00 level. Should it move past this point, we may then see prices head closer to $6.00.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) was another notable gainer on Friday, as prices rose for a fourth straight day.

UNI/USD raced to a peak of $6.02 earlier in the day, which comes less than 24 hours after falling to a bottom of $5.73.

This move sees uniswap edge closer to a recent high of $6.40, which was last hit on Nov. 16.

UNI/USD – Daily Chart

As a result of these recent gains, UNI is now almost 11% higher in the last seven days, with the RSI tracking near a one-month peak.

The index is currently at 53.25, which is its strongest point since Nov. 6, and this comes as the moving averages of 10-days (red) and 25-days (blue) look set for an upwards crossover.

Should this occur, we will likely see UNI bulls target a resistance level of $6.50.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



