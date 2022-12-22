Biggest Movers: DOGE Rebounds on Thursday, LTC Nears 1-Week High

Dogecoin rebounded from Wednesday’s decline, as the meme coin moved away from a key support level. Prices have been hovering close to a two-month low in recent days, with today’s surge bringing optimism to remaining bulls. Litecoin was also higher, as the token remained close to a one-week high.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) was in the green on Thursday, as the meme coin rebounded from recent lows.

Following a low of $0.07283 on Wednesday, DOGE/USD raced to an intraday peak of $0.07736 earlier in today’s session.

The move comes as prices rallied, following a recent collision with a support point at the $0.0715 level.

DOGE/USD – Daily Chart

As can be seen from the chart, today’s move comes as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) raced to a ceiling of 40.00.

Since this time, earlier gains have somewhat faded, with the meme coin trading at $0.07657 as of writing.

Should price strength manage to climb above this threshold, then DOGE could rally to a ceiling near $0.0800.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) also rose on Thursday, as the token continued to trade near a one-week high.

LTC/USD hit a peak of $66.51 earlier in today’s session, which comes less than a day after it was residing at a low of $65.09.

Today’s high is marginally below Tuesday’s top at $66.90, which was the highest point LTC had hit since last Friday.

LTC/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, the move comes despite the 10-day (red) moving average (MA) recently extending its downward cross with the 25-day (blue) MA.

As of writing, the RSI is tracking at 39.67, which is below the next visible resistance line at 45.00.

Bulls will likely target this point, which could see LTC climb above the $70.00 price point.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

