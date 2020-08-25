Big Stone Gap Man Jeremy Mallory Sentenced for Role in Methamphetamine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Jeremy Mallory, a Big Stone Gap man who was one of 21 defendants charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 168 months in federal prison, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced.

Mallory, 42, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Mallory was one of the 21 defendants who conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Lee and Wise counties, and elsewhere, between July 1, 2016 and May 1, 2019. To date, all 21 defendants have been convicted via plea agreement or jury trial.

A complete list of the defendants and charges can be found here.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, which is comprised of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Norton Police Department, Big Stone Gap Police Department, and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorneys Lena Busscher, Anthony P. Giorno, and Jonathan Jones prosecuted the case for the United States.

