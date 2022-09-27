Big question mark on whether India can cash in on slowdown in Chinese economy: Mythili Bhusnurmath

“China is number one in terms of GDP and in terms of PPP. We are number five and we got here with a great deal of difficulty. China’s overall GDP is about $18 trillion, we are barely about $3 trillion. So they are huge. There is no real comparison between India and China ,” says, Consulting Editor, ET Now Unfortunately this has been one of the tragedies. We have not really been able to increase the share of manufacturing in India’s GDP. Successive governments have tried very hard but we all know that there are issues about ease of doing business in India.

We might have moved our rankings, but on paper. In something like enforcement of contracts, which is very fundamental to any commercial transaction, we are somewhere at the bottom. might want to talk of China plus, etc, etc, and yes we did receive substantial amounts of FDI despite Covid but there is really no comparison between China and India.

Yes China started on the economic reform process much earlier than we did in the late 70s and they made substantial progress, close to 10% growth for so many years. In fact, the World Bank says this is the single largest economy which has sustained economic progress at such a high level whereas we have had our ups and downs.

A very substantial part of the reason is because of our different political systems and now perhaps partly because of that, we are seeing that the World Bank’s latest estimates show that China’s economic growth is slowing down to below that of its East Asia and Pacific (EAP) neighbours. In fact, for the first time in more than 30 years, the World Bank estimates that China will grow substantially slower than the rest of the region at 2.8% as compared to 5.3% for the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Now this is a significant slowdown for the Chinese economy. Whether we can cash in on that opportunity is a big question mark. Is the reason entirely because of the political systems? Not really. We need to do much more to make it easier to do business on the ground.

