Big Movers on D-St: What should investors do with Infosys, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel?

Indian market closed flat with a negative bias on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex managed to hold above 60,100 while the Nifty50 closed below 17900 levels.Sectorally, buying was seen in metals, banks, and IT stocks while selling pressure was visible in FMCG, utilities, and healthcare stocks.

Infosys

On January 12, Infosys would release its quarterly numbers. One of the largest IT major’s abilities to maintain its guidance for revenue growth of around 15% and an EBIT margin range will be closely watched.Since December 22, the stock is showing a continuous downtrend, the price has trimmed more than 10% in this period. So, after the result, some recovery is expected in this IT giant.Technically there is a major support level of Rs 1350, and any unexpected outcome from the results can retest the price to its support level.

HCL Technologies: Buy at Rs 1050| Stop Loss Rs 1020| Target Rs 1090

HCL Technologies is an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company headquartered in Noida.

Recently, the company & the ODP Corporation signed an agreement for IT and digital services which can be positive and technically on the chart the stock is in a bullish trend.After a correction, it has set the support mark at the 1025 level and is trading above the 100 and 200-Days EMA. On the higher side, 1090 will be the next resistance.Once it crosses and sustains above this resistance then further upside movement can be seen up to 1140 and 1190 levels.Bharti Airtel: Sell at 749| Stop Loss Rs 770| Target Rs 715

The share price of Bharti Airtel continued its losing streak for the second consecutive session. Stock prices traded the lowest since 8th September 2022 and tumbled over 8% in the past two trading sessions. The stock has taken the support of its 200 Daily SMA which stood at 750, a breakout from this level may lead to further downside movement in the prices in the near term.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)