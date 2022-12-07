Big Movers on D-St: What should investors do with Central Bank, UCO Bank and J&K Bank?

The Indian market closed in the red for the fourth consecutive day. The S&P BSE Sensex fell over 200 points, while the Nifty50 closed below 18600 levels.

Sectorally, buying was seen in FMCG, capital goods, and oil & gas names, while selling was visible in utilities, realty, consumer durables, power and metals.

Stocks in focus included names like Central Bank, which rose over 6%, , which gained over 5% and J&K Bank, which closed over 4% higher on Wednesday.

Here’s what Akhilesh Jat, Category Manager – Equity Research, CapitalVia Global Research, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Central Bank: Buy Rs 29.70 | Stop Loss Rs 27.40 | Target Rs 34



Shares of Central Bank rallied over 9% intra-day on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high of 28.80.

At this juncture, prices are sustaining below the important resistance level of 29.65. A breakout above this level with rising volume may lead the Bull Run toward the 34 & 37.

UCO Bank: Avoid

The stock has surged over 5% intra-day to cross its previous 52-week high with its peers, with strong volumes and positive price performance over the past 5 trading sessions.

However, a negative divergence has occurred in RSI, so one should avoid the fresh entry in the counter as MACD on the daily chart crossed the zero-line with negative divergence.

J&K Bank: Buy Rs 55 | Stop Loss: Rs 51 | Target: Rs 60

Shares price of J&K Bank have rallied over 28% in the past four trading sessions on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high of 57.60. The stock continues its higher highs and higher lows formation and also given the upper breakout of the ascending channel, suggesting that bullish momentum may continue in the near term.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

