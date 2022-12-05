Big Money Investors Turn to These Altcoins as Crypto Market Recovers – What Do They Know? – Cryptonews

Adobe Stock / By Igor FaunWhile stocks continued Friday’s downward trend Monday, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remained relatively steady, though Bitcoin is currently struggling to stay above the $17,000 support. As markets remain unpredictable, this is a great time to follow the lead of many other investors buying into successful presales to get in on the ground floor of some very promising projects. More on this below.The economic calendar for the week ahead is led by new readings on the producer price index (PPI) — which measures prices paid for goods and services before they reach consumers — and consumer sentiment. On Monday, the ISM Manufacturing Index expanded faster than expected in November, coming in at 56.5 compared to estimates of 53.5. This is above October’s reading of 54.4. According to the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), new business activity fell at the sharpest rate since May 2020. The PMI for November is 46.2, which is down from 47.8 in October.The better-than-expected growth has likely made markets wary of larger rate hikes by the Fed in December than might be ideal for an economy that many forecast is in or quickly heading towards a recession.https://twitter.com/businessline/status/1599706668765511681Although the cryptocurrency market is still in a bear market, this doesn’t mean that now isn’t a good time to invest. On the contrary, many people believe bear markets are an ideal time to buy assets at lower prices before the next bull market. One way to find discounted tokens is through presales before they hit the main market.Top Crypto PresalesWhile there are many presale tokens to choose from, it is important to only invest in those with a demonstrated use case, reliable investor support, and strong development team. Some examples of such tokens include D2T, IMPT, TARO, and RIA.Dash 2 Trade (D2T)No matter if the market is crashing or recovering, Dash 2 Trade will be there to help cryptocurrency investors by providing sentiment tracking, data analysis, and strategy-building tools. Some features that the soon-to-launch platform will offer are: buy/sell trading signals, social sentiment analysis, on-chain analysis for identifying trending coins, social trading tools that make it easy to try new strategies, a scoring system to assess crypto presales, and more.So far, the presale for the D2T token has raised $8.5 million and is now 97% through stage 3. The final stage 4 will soon commence soon, where the price per token will jump to $0.0533. The D2T token is key for accessing Dash 2 Trade's platform functions.The D2T presale dashboard beta is set to launch soon, and the website has several new features, including pictures of the dashboard and a matrix illustrating how it stacks up against similar products. You can also now find information about the team on site now. The D2T token is key for accessing Dash 2 Trade’s platform functions.The D2T presale dashboard beta is set to launch soon, and the website has several new features, including pictures of the dashboard and a matrix illustrating how it stacks up against similar products. You can also now find information about the team on site now.Visit Dash 2 Trade NowIMPT (IMPT)The IMPT token was designed to contribute to global climate change initiatives. It does this by allowing the buying and selling of carbon credits, which will then finance eco-sustainability projects globally. Companies with ESG-friendly practices will have easier access to funds, as well as provide their customers/users an opportunity to support company causes they care about.When consumers shop at one of IMPT’s affiliate companies, they receive IMPT tokens as a reward. These tokens can then be traded for carbon credits on the blockchain 24/7/365. The innovative platform has already partnered with over 25,000 affiliates, including big names such as Netflix and Microsoft.IMPT sold $400k worth of tokens in just 48 hours and there are only 6 days left to buy in at the early low price of $0.023 per token. IMPT has so far raised $14.2 million from investors during its presale campaign, indicating that it is likely to succeed even during a bear market.RobotEra (TARO)RobotEra is a gaming platform that lets players earn rewards by playing games and exploring and rebuilding the destroyed planet of Taro. The game doesn't require any coding knowledge to create and customize the robot companions that are used in game, so anyone can play.In RobotEra, players earn money by completing quests, community events, and staking. They can also make a profit by renting space on billboards or structures in the game world and by hosting events and charging admission to them.In 2023, the game plans to integrate virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). With so many features that let players make and monetize their own worlds, RobotEra is set to attract attention in the coming year.Since its presale launch, RobotEra has raised over $372,000 and is quickly gaining speed to finish stage 1 before the token price increases from $0.020 to $0.025 per token. Also, the digital asset can be staked by those looking to earn some extra money passively.So far, the game’s presale has raised $2.2 million dollars. Developers have recently dropped the number of available tokens from 300 million to 150 million to end the presale early due to its success and the fact that development is ahead of schedule.Visit Calvaria Now