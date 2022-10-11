Big Jackpots Available in Next Mega Millions & Powerball Drawings; Please Play Responsibly

Two big jackpots are up for grabs in the next Mega Millions® and Powerball® drawings. Because of these high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

A string of drawings without a jackpot winner has grown the estimated Mega Millions jackpot to its highest level since July. There have been 20 consecutive drawings since August 2 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, October 11 drawing to $445 million or $226 million with the cash option selected.

Powerball has also seen its jackpot grow over the last few months. There have been 28 drawings since August 6 without a jackpot winner. The estimated jackpot for the Monday, October 10 drawing is $401 million or $205.4 million with the cash option selected.

The dual jackpot runs have produced one large Nebraska winner. A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket for the August 16 drawing was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th Street in Omaha.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in October 2018 when one winner in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion jackpot. The largest Powerball jackpot on record occurred in January 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Play Responsibly

Because of the high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the jackpot is, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million, and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling, free help is available at problemgambling.nebraska.gov.