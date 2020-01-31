Restaurant News

Big Game Special Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, MO

01/31/2020
STL.News
Big Game Special at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, MO – Fast Bobby’s Sunday Funday Event

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri has announced Fast Bobby’s Sunday Funday, a Super Bowl Event for Sunday, February, 2, 2020 (Game Day).  Candicci’s Restaurant is known for their special events, holiday specials and more.

Party starts at 5:00 pm with specials, including:

  • Happy Hour All Day Long!
  • Toasted Ravioli – $.75
  • Wings – $.50
  • Buffalo Chicken Sliders – $2.00
  • BBQ Pork Sliders – $2.00
  • Pizza – You Call It – $12.99
  • Fast Bobby Burger w Fries (cheeseburger) – $8.99

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is conveniently located at:

100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: (636) 220-8989
Email: candiccis@gmail.com

