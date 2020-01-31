Big Game Special Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, MO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Big Game Special at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, MO – Fast Bobby’s Sunday Funday Event

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri has announced Fast Bobby’s Sunday Funday, a Super Bowl Event for Sunday, February, 2, 2020 (Game Day). Candicci’s Restaurant is known for their special events, holiday specials and more.

Party starts at 5:00 pm with specials, including:

Happy Hour All Day Long!

Toasted Ravioli – $.75

Wings – $.50

Buffalo Chicken Sliders – $2.00

BBQ Pork Sliders – $2.00

Pizza – You Call It – $12.99

Fast Bobby Burger w Fries (cheeseburger) – $8.99

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is conveniently located at:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, Missouri 63011

Phone: (636) 220-8989

Email: candiccis@gmail.com