Big Game Special Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, MO

Big Game Special at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, MO – Fast Bobby’s Sunday Funday Event
Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri has announced Fast Bobby’s Sunday Funday, a Super Bowl Event for Sunday, February, 2, 2020 (Game Day). Candicci’s Restaurant is known for their special events, holiday specials and more.
Party starts at 5:00 pm with specials, including:
- Happy Hour All Day Long!
- Toasted Ravioli – $.75
- Wings – $.50
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders – $2.00
- BBQ Pork Sliders – $2.00
- Pizza – You Call It – $12.99
- Fast Bobby Burger w Fries (cheeseburger) – $8.99
Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is conveniently located at:
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, Missouri 63011
Phone: (636) 220-8989
Email: candiccis@gmail.com