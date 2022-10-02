Big Eyes Coin Should Outperform Algorand And Polkadot Tokens In The Cryptocurrency Market – NewsBTC

Several well-known blockchain ecosystems have developed as the cryptocurrency sector grows, each claiming to have what it takes to address challenges and limits that restrict financial operations. Blockchains compete fiercely with one another to draw investors, increase profit margins, and create a supportive community.

Investors always keep an eye out for trends and make educated assumptions about which ventures will yield a return. Blockchain technologies are being developed by cryptocurrency networks Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polkadot (DOT), and Algorand (ALGO). This post will discuss why including these currencies in your portfolio is essential.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Meme Coin That Will Transform The Market

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to be a blockchain environment that fosters unrivaled user development by employing NFTs to grant users access to various valuable events and information. With the addition of autoburn features, liquidity pool acquisition, marketing wallets, and other features, the community-focused project will have a dynamic tax structure designed to assure long-term viability.

Instead of the typical meme coins, Big Eyes’ mascot is an anime-style cat with dilated eyes. The token already has the edge over rivals because many meme coins identify themselves with dogs. Big Eyes made this tactical choice because its creator believed that by concentrating on the “cute” market, he could profit from the “billion-dollar industry” surrounding cats.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to take advantage of NFTs’ rising importance in the cryptocurrency sector. Big Eyes plans to list an NFT collection among its top ten endeavors, with NFT events occurring all year long. If you have a Big Eyes NFT, you can join the Big Eyes Sushi Crew. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers a wholly decentralized environment where community members may carry out all types of transactions (buying and selling) at rapid rates and without paying any transaction fees.

Taxes will only be collected from consumers during NFT transactions (purchases). Finally, the cutting-edge development team is developing ground-breaking marketing strategies to increase the meme coin’s appeal, acceptability, and adoption. Being a small-town resident is not an option; you must participate in the BIG community!

Why is Algorand (ALGO) well-known?

A cryptocurrency called Algorand (ALGO), released in 2019, aims to enhance and create new uses for cryptocurrencies by reducing the time it takes for a transaction to be verified as complete and speeding up the process.

In contrast to other currencies, Algorand (ALGO) distributes its ALGO coin throughout its ecosystem, granting platform users access to a fixed amount of money with each new block. Thanks to Algorand, users may also create smart contracts and tokens that can represent both new and current assets (ALGO).

Multi-Layer Blockchain: Polkadot (DOT)

A decentralized protocol called Polkadot (DOT) links different incompatible blockchains. Polkadot (DOT) is an open-source layer-zero blockchain platform that facilitates communication and data sharing between blockchains and decentralized (dApps) programs (assets and data). The DOT utility token fuels the ecosystem.

Although significant blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have prospered in their industries, there is no compatibility. DOT, the native coin of the Polkadot blockchain, is used to streamline staking and platform governance. On the majority of the significant cryptocurrency exchanges accessible today, DOT can be bought and exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.