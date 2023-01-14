Big Eyes Coin, Ripple, And Avalanche are Crypto Assets that can … – ANI News

ANI |

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/ATK): Whether crypto trading is your main or side hustle, you’ll always have a financial target you wish to hit as you enter every new trading year. It’s essential to always make this target realistic and update your crypto assets with cryptocurrencies that can bring you closer to achieving it or help you hit the target eventually.

Every crypto investor with a market target must put in the effort to try as much as possible to hit the target. It will help if you remain updated about cryptocurrency news while actively researching crypto assets with a high likelihood of yielding good returns.

Based on market indications, Ripple (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have the potential to experience an excellent market run, making them likely to bring you closer to your market target. You should do your research on them.

Ripple (XRP): Native Token On Ripple Protocol

XRP is the native currency on the XRP ledger protocol. The crypto asset is responsible for transaction completion on the platform, playing the conventional role required of a native token. XRP, as a crypto asset, is a top cryptocurrency with a high market valuation. It boasts over $17 billion in market capitalization, ranking 7th among cryptocurrencies based on market cap.

The promising crypto asset had a great run before a hitch that caused the crypto project to pause for a while. Ripple launched as an XRP ledger in 2021, and XRP has since been trying to find its momentum and continue its impressive run that peaked at a USD 3.84 market price some years ago.

The crypto asset rallied to about USD 1 02 about a year ago but has retracted back to less than USD 0.5 market price. However, the cryptocurrency shows great signs of good run months from now, which could bring you closer to your target for the new year.

Avalanche (AVAX): Protocol For Building dApps

Avalanche is a blockchain protocol for building decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks. The smart contract platform is similar to Ethereum in functionality, and it’s a top rival to the top blockchain network. The layer-one blockchain platform aims to edge Ethereum with higher throughput and scalability, as it boasts completing about 6,500 transactions per second.

The protocol achieves this due to its unique structural makeup. It consists of three individual chains — Exchange chain (X-chain), Platform chain (P-chain), and Contact chain (C-chain), which function independently on the platform, performing different purposes to make the network efficient, fast, and highly functional.

AVAX is the main token on the platform, and it powers Avalanche DeFi and dApp building functionality. It’s a valuable crypto asset with a USD 3+ billion market cap and an all-time high of USD 146.22. Avalanche token (AVAX) price decline to USD 11+ is an opportunity for holders to gain high yield, as the crypto asset could recover greatly soon.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Newest, Hottest Meme Coin

Members of the doge ecosystem have mostly dominated the meme space, but Big Eyes (BIG) could change this soon. The new cat-them coin looks set to leverage its uniqueness and features to become the next meme coin to blow, and crypto enthusiasts can enjoy a high yield from its predicted success if it lives up to the billing.

Big Eyes is a DeFi meme coin. Its utility in the crypto space will facilitate wealth circulation in the ecosystem and improve DeFi adoption. The crypto project will extend its benefits to the aquatic part of the earth’s ecosystem through its philanthropic endeavor.

Big Eyes will have a set of cute cat non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be leveraged to attend events, access membership, and improve wealth through increased value. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is almost at its last presale stage, and joining could yield gains months from now.

