Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano? | – Bitcoinist

Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?

What Is Litecoin’s (LTC) Appeal?

Released in 2011, Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency based on Bitcoin’s (BTC) original source code. Though Litecoin (LTC) shares many similarities with Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin was made as a response to people feeling like Bitcoin (BTC) was becoming too centralised. Bitcoin (BTC) began to favour leaving currency in crypto wallets to appreciate in value, similar to stocks. As Bitcoin (BTC) was one of the first well-known cryptocurrencies created, its use as a typical daily use currency was fading, which is why Litecoin decided to be an answer. Litecoin’s blockchain generates new blocks up to four times faster than that of Bitcoin’s. However, to do this, you would need to invest in more sophisticated mining technology, which is why it’s not as popular as Bitcoin and is only number twenty-one on Coin Market Cap.

How Does Cardano (ADA) Appeal to Investors?

Cardano (ADA) is higher than Litecoin (LTC) on the Coin Market Cap at number eight. It uses the Cardano blockchain, which processes the ADA crypto token. The Cardano blockchain is similar to Ethereum. Unlike Litecoin’s blockchain, which like Bitcoin’s blockchain, uses the proof-of-work method to mine, Cardano’s blockchain uses the proof-of-stake method. This method uses less energy and is much more environmentally friendly than the latter. Similar to Litecoin (LTC), it also has a really fast transaction speed. However, the crypto coin doesn’t have anything that would specifically make it stand out in such a saturated market.

What Makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Stand Out and Appeal to the Modern Market?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a fast-growing meme coin that has made $3.2 million on its pre-sale, indicating this new coin’s massive growth potential. But how else is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) special? Like Cordano (ADA), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also uses proof-of-stake mining. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) runs on the Ethereum blockchain, which has recently undergone the Merge. This process means that the Ethereum blockchain now uses the proof-of-stake method instead of proof-of-work like Bitcoin and Litecoin. This new method is 99% more environmentally friendly. Generation Z and Millenials are much more active when discussing climate change than other generations.

Coupling this with the fact that both of these generations are the prime buyers who invest in cryptocurrency as they are much more familiar with the digital age may cause them to invest in greener crypto like Big Eyes Coin. Making the Earth a priority, Big Eyes Coin has also put 5% of their tokens aside from ocean-saving charities, distinguishing them from proof-of-stake currencies as even more environmentally friendly. Alongside this, Big Eyes Coin stands out compared to the monotonous nature of other cryptocurrencies like Cardano and Litecoin. Big Eyes Coin is eye-catching and fun and will appeal to the eccentric nature of Gen Z.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.