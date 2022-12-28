Big Eyes Coin, Eos, And Bitcoin Cash: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Will … – NewsWatch

Close up photo of bitcoin crypto currency in dark

The crypto world has seen tremendous results since 2009. Many people have become overnight millionaires. Cryptocurrencies have been making waves in the financial world since their inception. The rise of cryptocurrencies has brought many changes to the financial world.

From offering an alternative to traditional currencies to making it easier to conduct international transactions, these digital assets have greatly impacted how we think about money and finance. However, projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), EOS (EOS), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are on their way to changing the crypto world with their features and utilities in 2023.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Meme Coin With Better Utilities



Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed meme coin set to outperform other meme coins and bring about a revolution in the cryptocurrency market. Big Eyes Coin plans to provide part of the money raised from token presale to charities and groups whose main objective is to enhance the ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is designed to be environmentally friendly, with 5% of the total supply set to be held in charity wallets. Proceeds from the wallet will go to charities that clean the world’s seas and oceans.

In addition, it aims to storm DeFi space by letting users use BIG tokens to perform other transactions across DeFi, including liquidity provision, yield farming, and staking. Focusing on enabling greater utility cases and maximizing potential financial benefits, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be launching an exclusive NFT club named Sushi Crew. To be part of the club, users must purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFT’s through OpenSea.

Not to mention, investors can apply the code Ocean159 for a BIG coin bonus.

EOS (EOS) – A High-Performance Protocol Project

The blockchain-based decentralized system powers the development of commercial-scale decentralized applications on the platform. EOS (EOS) makes dApp development easy by providing an operating-system-like set of services and functions that dApps use. This high-performance protocol offers seamless, secure, and cost-effective commercial-grade dApps. It is focused on solving the core problem faced by many blockchains: scalability to solve this. It uses DPoS, the brainchild of Dan Larimer.

EOS (EOS) architecture allows cheap and fast transactions while hosting and running smart contracts. Its block generation time is half a second, which is lightning fast against many blockchain platforms, which take 2-10 minutes to generate blocks. EOS (EOS) uses the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPOS) consensus algorithm, where token holders vote in a set of 21 block producers to produce transactions for the blockchain. These elected blocks are responsible for the maintenance and running of the entire network.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH): A Helping Hand For Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the original Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency. The main goal is to increase the block size of the Bitcoin network, allowing it to process more transactions per second.

This makes it a good choice when speed and scalability are important, such as in point-of-sale transactions. In addition to its increased block size, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) also offers lower transaction fees than the original Bitcoin. This makes it an attractive option for users looking to make transactions without incurring high fees.



For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL