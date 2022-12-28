Big Eyes Coin Entering The Crypto Market With A Bang While Toncoin And Algorand Fall – Coinspeaker

Place/Date: – December 28th, 2022 at 2:51 pm UTC · 3 min read

The emergence and rise of cryptocurrencies in the financial world have been a phenomenon that has garnered significant attention in recent years. Cryptocurrencies, which are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography for security, have become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional fiat currencies.Overall, the emergence and rise of cryptocurrencies in the financial world have been driven by many factors, including the increasing interest in DeFi, high returns, and the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Despite some challenges and uncertainty, the future of cryptocurrencies with projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Toncoin (TON), and Algorand (ALGO).Big Eyes Coin: Meme Coin With A BangBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency that was created in 2021 to become a widely used digital currency for daily transactions and shift wealth into the DeFi space. The name of the coin is a reference to cute Japanese Big-eyes mascot cats.The interesting aspect of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is its focus on the concept of tokenomics and controlling the inflation of the token. The idea behind this is that the more people who hold and use BIG, the more valuable it becomes. This creates a positive feedback loop, where the value of the coin increases as more people adopts it, attracting even more users and creating a solid community.In addition to its mining and real-life applications, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also has several other benefits for users. These include low transaction fees, fast transaction times, and a high level of security. With its unique features and growth potential, it could become a major player in the world of cryptocurrency in the coming years.Toncoin: Taking Over The Blockchain TechnologyA decentralized Layer 1 blockchain network aims to accompany blockchain under one network and create a self-sustaining and environmentally friendly decentralized ecosystem. Designed to be scalable, this protocol uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism to verify transactions.Referred to as the native token of TON, Toncoin (TON) has its blockchain and has a range of different use cases within the TON ecosystem. Firstly it can be used to pay for various services within TON, such as those offered by decentralized apps built within the TON ecosystem. This token can also be used within TON's governance to vote on Pelton's changes and development. Through a voting system, users can have a say in how the platform progresses rather than having to let TON's creators make all decisions.Algorand: Blockchain For FutureFiOpen-source, decentralized network and the world's first pure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) foundational blockchain specially designed for the future of finance. This platform aims to achieve complete decentralization, scalability as well as security.It also aims to achieve complete decentralization with top security while enabling 1,000 transactions per second and fast block finality. Algorand (ALGO) platform being open-source allows anyone to view and contribute to the platform's code. Whoever holds Algorand currency can be randomly selected to approve transactions so that new blocks are added to the blockchain.Algorand (ALGO) uses a two-tiered blockchain structure in which the base layer supports smart contracts, smart contracts, asset creation, and atomic swaps between assets. All these processes take place on Layer 1 of the Algorand blockchain, which helps ensure compatibility and security. The second layer is reserved for complex smart contracts and dApp development. Both layers allow Algorand to process transactions efficiently.