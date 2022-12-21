Big Eyes Coin Could Take The Crypto Market To The Next Level Ahead Of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

The inception of Dogecoin (DOGE) started a brand new sector of the crypto market. The meme coin giant has singlehandedly brought a wave of new users to the crypto market and increased blockchain technology adoption. As some users find the nature of DeFi confusing, meme coins take a light-hearted approach to making DeFi accessible to millions of potential new users.

This editorial piece will examine three cryptocurrencies taking a light-hearted approach to increasing the adoption of DeFi and blockchain technology. You may have heard of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two meme coin giants that have dominated the meme coin market since their inception.

However, a new cryptocurrency is ready to do the same, and that cryptocurrency is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The meme token aims to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem by releasing NFTs while raising funds for charitable organisations and thwarting threats to marine life. Let’s find out why this platform could take the crypto market to the next level ahead of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Big Eyes Coin’s Presale Success Stuns Crypto Experts

Big Eyes Coin is midway through its highly-anticipated presale event. The token has already raised over $11 million, which is a good indication of the success the platform could see when it officially launches.

In the third stage of its roadmap, Big Eyes Coin will release an NFT collection that aims to reach the top ten projects. If Big Eyes Coin can adhere to its ambitious goal, holding a Big Eyes Coin NFT would benefit your portfolio. Holders can also utilise their Big Eyes NFTs as invitations to exclusive Big Eyes events on the platform.

So, what are Big Eyes Coin doing for charity? Big Eyes Coin will hold a charity wallet on its platform, containing 5% of its tokens. The wallet will make regular contributions to ocean conservation efforts, including thwarting threats to marine life!

Are The Dog Days Over For Dogecoin?



As mentioned above, Dogecoin is the pioneer of the meme coin market, creating a cryptocurrency that brought a new community of crypto enthusiasts together. While Dogecoin has lacked use cases in the past, it is being accepted by a growing number of vendors and organisations as a valid currency.

One frequent endorsement of Dogecoin is Elon Musk. The crypto enthusiast has made regular endorsements for the meme coin giant, helping Dogecoin see multiple price increases throughout its history.

Since Elon Musk has recently purchased the social media giant Twitter, Dogecoin could see another price rally in the future. The platform allows users to tip content creators, and Elon Musk could add Dogecoin to the list of valid currencies as he did with Tesla merchandise.

Can 2023 Be The Year Shiba Inu Fulfils its Goal As The Doge Killer?

Shiba Inu was seen as the Doge killer when it entered the market, poking fun at the meme coin giant Dogecoin. The platform saw a meteoric rise to fame during its first year, rising by more than 48,000,000% in ten months.

The meme coin giant has proven beneficial to millions of users in the past with its volatile nature. However, Shiba Inu has implemented multiple accessories to its platform to become a direct competitor to Dogecoin. One of which is SHIBASWAP. SHIBASWAP is a decentralised exchange that includes NFTs, staking, and securely trading tokens.

These additional functions could help Shiba Inu surpass Dogecoin in future. Shiba Inu is also releasing a layer 2 blockchain named Shibarium that utilises the power of the Ethereum blockchains layer 1 mechanics, potentially resulting in a price rally when launched.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have single-handedly helped the meme coin market reach new heights through their innovative features and light-hearted nature. However, Big Eyes Coin is ready to take over the meme coin market, using a new cat theme to attract users away from the meme coin giants.

Additionally, users can obtain 5% bonus tokens through the Big Eyes Coin presale, using the ‘BIGsave179’ code at the checkout!



