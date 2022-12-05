Big Eyes Coin Could Be A Less Risky Crypto Purchase Compared To Dogecoin And Cosmos | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

It is imperative for crypto enthusiasts to equally consider the risk potential of a crypto asset alongside its profit potential. Every investor will agree that high-profit potential with lower associated risk is better than high-profit probability with a corresponding high-risk level. This makes the need to consider the risk involved in purchasing a crypto asset important.

Many cryptocurrencies have shown promising signs in the past week, but their associated risk makes them less of a great purchase for crypto investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new cryptocurrency, is one of the few crypto assets with less risk and high-profit potential currently, and market experts believe purchasing the new meme is less risky compared to existing altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cosmos (ATOM).

Dogecoin Takes Spot As Top Dog

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most valuable meme coin by market capitalization and the most popular. Many other meme coins have launched aiming to be like the dog-theme token, but none have achieved its feats. The crypto asset owes its success in the past year to community backing, celebrity endorsement, and the effect of the bull rally. However, with these factors not in place, Dogecoin (DOGE) isn’t showing signs of a profitable purchase.

Analysts believe the tendency of the meme coin to repeat its progressive run is much lower. Top market players have tipped new meme coins with a better utility to perform better than the top meme coin, making many turn to Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale. Although the cryptocurrency may later experience a recovery run, some analysts believe it isn’t anytime soon. This could make Dogecoin (DOGE) a more risky purchase at the moment.

Cosmos Takes To The Stars

Cosmos (ATOM) is a crypto project aimed at reducing common blockchain problems like fragmentation, interoperability, and efficiency. Cosmos (ATOM) makes it easy for blockchains to interact and allow developers to leverage it to carry out desired activities easily. ATOM is the platform’s utility token, and it backs every transaction on the platform. It is a valuable crypto asset with over $3 billion market capitalization.

ATOM had an excellent market run in the previous year and reached a double-fidget market price beyond the $40 mark. This was an impressive surge from its initial $1.13 all-time low in 2020. However, some analysts doubt the possibility of the crypto asset experiencing such an impressive rally in months to come, as they believe it could face issues. This makes Cosmos (ATOM) a more risky purchase at the moment.

Big Eyes Coin To Rejuvenate DeFi

The meme coin developers display an in-depth understanding of the crypto space dynamics by addressing two vital points that give Big Eyes Coin (BIG) an edge over other meme coins. The meme space is dominated by many dog-theme tokens, with only a few gaining prominence. The prominent ones have also experienced reduced adoption due to their lack of clearly defined or beneficial utility.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) addresses both issues by being a cat-theme token with clear utility in constantly-growing crypto sectors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will build a community of cute cat lovers where fun, rewards, financial benefits, and growth opportunities will be in abundance. It will leverage the profitability of the DeFi and NFTs market to achieve this.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to increase the flow and circulation of wealth in the DeFi space by improving its adoption and making accessibility easy for individuals. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will function as a utility on its Ethereum-based blockchain ecosystem. Users will be able to leverage it for rewards and transaction purposes. It will aid crypto asset exchange on the Big Eyes Swap and merchandise sales and purchase in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) marketplace.

The ERC-20 token could be a good crypto asset due to its high adoption potential and utility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a high tendency to be the next meme coin to blow, and joining the presale now could be a profitable decision. Per market indicators, crypto investors face low risk by purchasing Big Eyes Coin (BIG) at this point or any of its previous presale stages. However, the more it progresses on presale, the lesser the potential profit margin may be. Join now!

For those getting involved, be sure to use code BCUTE193 at checkout, for a BIG token bonus!

Find the link below to join the presale:



Join the presale:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL





Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.