Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Remarks at the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference

Washington DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Today, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun addressed the 20th Anniversary Community of Democracies Virtual Conference hosted by the Romanian government. In 2000, the United States and Poland co-founded this global coalition that works toward the promotion and protection of democratic principles as written in the Warsaw Declaration. Deputy Secretary Biegun spoke of the need to work in concert with like-minded governments, civil society, and other stakeholders to promote responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that adhere to democratic principles and respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The United States greatly values its participation in and the continued work of the Community of Democracies.

