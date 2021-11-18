19.7 C
Biden administration suspends enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate

By Maryam Shah
Biden administration suspends enforcement of OSHA vaccine mandate

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little commented today on the news that the Biden Administration, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), announced it has suspended enforcement of the president’s vaccine mandate on private companies with 100 or more employees.

“The Biden administration is putting his OSHA vaccine mandate on hold, thanks to the states, including Idaho, which are taking a stand against this unprecedented government overreach into the private sector.  Our work is not done, and we will continue to fight the Biden vaccine mandates, but this is very welcome news for many Idahoans,” Governor Little said.

On Nov. 12, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard.

Under Governor Little’s direction, in cooperation with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his office, Idaho is party to three lawsuits challenging Biden’s vaccine mandates – one involving this OSHA rule for private employers with 100 or more employees, one involving federal contractors, and another involving CMS and healthcare workers.

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

