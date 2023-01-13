Biden administration seeks to streamline offshore wind regulations

Mischa Keijser/Cultura via Getty Images The U.S. Department of the Interior said this week it will publish proposed rules that would simplify regulations for clean energy development on the Outer Continental Shelf to help meet the Biden administration’s climate goals. The department said the proposed rule changes would save developers $1B over 20 years by streamlining “overly complex and burdensome processes” and lowering compliance costs. “Updating these regulations will facilitate the safe and efficient development of offshore wind energy resources, provide certainty to developers and help ensure a fair return to the U.S. taxpayers,” U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. Potentially relevant ETFs include (XLU), (NYSEARCA:FAN), (NASDAQ:ICLN), (NASDAQ:QCLN), (PBW), (PBD), (ACES), (CNRG), (SMOG), (ERTH) The proposed rule changes for wind energy development follows recent interim guidance from the Council on Environmental Quality intending to provide flexibility to agencies to perform less intensive greenhouse gas analyses for renewable energy projects.