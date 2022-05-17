Biden Administration Measures to Support the Cuban People

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, the United States is taking a series of measures to increase support for the Cuban people in line with our national security interests. The Cuban people are confronting an unprecedented humanitarian crisis — and our policy will continue to focus on empowering the Cuban people to help them create a future free from repression and economic suffering.

Specifically, the Administration will: