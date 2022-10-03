Bharti Airtel CTO on 5G rollout plans and more

“The rollout has started. Right now, eight cities have some base stations with 5G and soon more and more cities will get covered by 5G. Then almost all of India will get covered,” says, CTO,

The prime minister has launched 5G in India. What are Airtel’s 5G rollout plans and how many cities are you planning to launch 5G?

We have started rolling out. Each 5G rollout means basically at every tower, we will have to put a base station which will transmit 5G frequencies, the frequencies which we won in the auction and that rollout has started. Right now, eight cities have some base stations with 5G and soon more and more cities will get covered by 5G. Then almost all of India will get covered.

In the past couple of years, we have seen a trend of people buying 5G ready phones. Since 5G is officially here, what does an Airtel customer have to do to avail these 5G services if they have a 5G enabled phone?

Actually this is very simple. Unlike the 3G to 4G, where there was a SIM change, there is no SIM change. If you have a 5G enabled phone and an Airtel SIM. you just put your 5G enabled sim in that or if it is already there, very soon you will be able to just start enjoying 5G services if there is a 5G tower near you. It will be very soon. So nothing to do if you have a 5G device.

As far as 5G is concerned, it has opened a new possibility for almost every sector. We talk about education, agriculture. Initially we understand the use case must be focussed on customers as far as voice calling and enjoying the internet is concerned. But how are you planning to use 5G technology for factories and other sectors?

Correct. Even the Prime Minister said that the first thing would be that the people will consume. They consume a lot of data in India and then if they have to consume larger data and work from home, study from home or even do other things which are remote, not connected in a fixed location, 5G will really make that very easy. But 5G is one technology which is not just meant for the consumers. It is is also meant for industries. It will transform every industry you want to touch upon. It can make agriculture and IoT come together and make the production go up, crops grow healthy. It can work in the medical field where it can ensure things like that an ambulance is deployed which can save the patient during the golden hour.

