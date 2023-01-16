Bharat Forge stock price down 1.57 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. fell 1.57 per cent to Rs 859.4 at 12:46PM hours (IST) on Monday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session. As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 44,879 shares with a turnover of Rs 3.89 crore till 12:46PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 41.32, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 4.97. Return on equity (ROE) was at 16.46 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 879.6 and a low of Rs 857.95 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 919.5 and a 52-week low of Rs 595.85. The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.45. Technical Indicators The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 751.88 on January 16, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 865.34. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 46.29. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30. Promoter holding As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 45.25 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 18.82 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 24.39 per cent.