Bharat Forge shares gain 2.52% as Sensex rises

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. traded 2.52 per cent higher in Tuesday’s session at 12:07PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 705.75 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 710.4 and Rs 695.5, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 848.0 and a 52-week low of 595.85. About 12,968 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 344.9 points at 17232.25, while the BSE Sensex traded 1132.44 points higher at 57921.25 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 48 stocks traded the day in the green, while 2 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2884.04 crore, down 21.12 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3656.05 crore and down 34.24 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 164.45 crore for the latest quarter.





Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 45.25 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 18.82 per cent and MFs 18.9 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 702.12 on October 04, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 740.06. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.