Bharat Forge share price down 1.56 per cent

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. traded 1.56 per cent up at Rs 883.3 at around 01:09PM (IST) on Wednesday. The stock had closed at Rs 897.3 in the previous session. Equity benchmark Sensex traded 325.63 points lower at 61376.66 around the same time.

The scrip has climbed 31.41 per cent in the last one year till date, while the 30-share index has gained 5.62 per cent during the same period.

The stock’s 52-week high price stood at Rs 919.5 and the 52-week low price at Rs 595.85.

Trading volume on the counter stood at 25,726 shares, while it quoted a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, an EPS value of 20.78 and a price-to-book value of 4.97. In the Nifty50 pack, 16 stocks traded in the green, while 34 stocks were in the red.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 45.25 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign institutional investors and MF ownership stood at 18.82 per cent and 18.04 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3122.27 crore, up 8.26 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2884.04 crore and up 28.81 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2423.9 crore. The company reported net profit of Rs 145.92 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical Indicators



The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on top of the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.