‘Beyond The Threads’ Is Where You Untangle Your Way To Success

A California based Fashion Designer – Jade Marlin, pens down his inspiring journey in his book ‘Beyond The Threads.’

California (STL.News) After successfully launching the clothing brand in the year 2005, Jade Marlin, in his newly launched book ‘Beyond The Threads’, writes on how his great dream and vision of being a designer and a brand came true. Published on November 14, 2019, the book has recorded good sales on both online and retail stores making the brand a huge success.

Jade Marlin gives a modern visionary to build a brand and a secret path to achieve your goal for a successful career in this enlivening book ‘Beyond the Threads’. It is a man’s resolute journey that every aspiring fashion designer, entrepreneur should know and learn that dreams can come true if you have the determination to chase them.

This astonishing book about an idea to make it big in the fashion industry written by Jade Marlin, and Aysa Melkumova can be found at Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Amazon, Lulu and, Google books.

What Others Are Saying

“It is an interesting read, I recommended it… Its inspiring to those that think about giving up their dreams.” – Suanet

“This book is clearly written from a humble giant in the fashion industry who wants to share his secrets to success to others looking to break in this or other areas of life. Jade speaks on his clear foundation of his faith in God and how his mother’s love and support gave him the moral grounding he needed to persevere through all obstacles and keep moving forward in pursuit of his dreams. Excellent read. Definitely a must read for anyone in any industry looking for inspiration. Great testimony of how God played a huge role in this man’s life.” – Anna

About Jade Marlin: An authentic menswear collection that is heavily influenced by the brand’s historical roots in sport and classic, urban menswear, the clothing range, including the iconic slim fit polo shirt, blends British style with the edge and attitude garnered from the brand’s unique streetwear credentials. While their designs have been featured in magazines like Shimmer, Cliché, Obscurae, Dream Fashion, Jade Marlin collection has also been featured on other media platforms like TV and radio.

