Beverly Hills Police Make Several Arrests Following Recent Robbery and Auto Burglaries

Beverly Hills, CA (STL.News) The Beverly Hills Police Department has made several arrests related to a recent robbery in the City and auto burglaries in both Beverly Hills and Los Angeles County.

Street Robbery Suspect Arrest On July 15, 2020, a female was riding a bicycle on La Cienega Blvd when a verbal argument ensued with a

couple in a vehicle about nearly hitting her. The argument led to the male and female suspects robbing the woman of her purse and belongings. The next day, BHPD’s Crime Impact Team (CIT) located the suspect vehicle license plate via the City’s CCTV network (Closed-Circuit cameras).

On August 6, the CIT team located and arrested Jamilya Taylor, 19 years of age, from Los Angeles. The vehicle involved was also impounded, and evidence related to the victim was found in the vehicle. Taylor posted $50,000 bond and is due in Department 30 of the Airport Branch on October 5, 2020. The investigation into the male suspect is ongoing.

Auto Burglary Suspects Arrest On June 12, 2020, an auto burglary occurred in the 400 Block of North Rodeo. The unknown suspects used a

concrete block to smash the window of the parked vehicle. On August 5, 2020, the Crime Impact Team (CIT) learned of an attempted burglary at Christian Dior on Rodeo Drive. The description of the vehicle involved in this crime was similar to the vehicle the CIT team was

looking for. CIT detectives checked the Century City Mall for the suspect vehicle and located the vehicle.

Subsequently, detectives identified a male and female couple who were responsible for multiple burglaries to vehicles in Beverly Hills and surrounding cities Jasper Luke, 27 years of age, transient, and Adriana Martinez, 29 years of age, from Los Angeles, were both arrested. Martinez was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Branch on October 5, 2020.

Luke is in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and his next court date is October 5, 2020 at the Airport Branch.

The suspects also committed an auto burglary in the City of Los Angeles and stole a Pomeranian dog that was left in the vehicle. The owner of the dog is a Beverly Hills resident. Detectives conducted interviews with the suspects, and they agreed to return the dog, which was in Las Vegas. Through investigative efforts, the dog was reunited with the owner.If you have information about these or other crimes, you are encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125.

If you would like to remain anonymous text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP.

