Beverly Hills Police Arrested Kamran for Sexual Assaults & Seeking Additional Information

Beverly Hills, CA (STL.News) On June 20, 2020, The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested Kamran Syed, 39 years of age from Beverly Hills, for a series of sexual assaults. Kamran Syed targeted intoxicated female victims at bars and nightclubs throughout Los Angeles and Orange County and then drove them to Beverly Hills, where he would sexually assault them. These assaults occurred between 2017 and 2020. The Los Angeles County District Attorney office has filed six (6) felony counts against Syed.

Syed is currently in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with a bail of $1,500,000. His next court date is August 31, 2020, in Department 31 at the Airport Courthouse. The Beverly Hills Police Department believes Syed may be responsible for additional sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area. If you have information about this crime or other crimes, you are encouraged to call the Beverly

Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125.

If you would like to remain anonymous text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org

