Betting on bluechips, cheap stocks? Saurabh Mukherjea has a pro tip for starters

NEW DELHI: Two of the most widely-fancied categories of stocks by many retail investors on Dalal Street are bluechips and ‘sasta’ (cheap) stocks. Star stock picker Saurabh Mukherjea has a warning for both types of investors.

Arguing that bluechip stocks are no less than a myth in India, the Rs 13,000 crore PMS fund manager who runs Marcellus says investors must not seek comfort in the so-called safety net of bluechips.

“A lot of people will ask you to buy bluechips. A bluechip doesn’t mean anything in our country. I have seen bluechip companies, who cooked their books for extended periods of time, vaporise in the space of six months. I had a ringside view of how the whole fiasco played out. So don’t seek comfort in bluechips,” Mukherjea told ETMarkets in an interview.

On the other end of the market are value hunters who risk getting caught in value traps.

“For Christ’s sake, do not go out punting on stocks saying this is looking ‘sasta’ because the PE or PB multiple is low. If you do that, you sort of end up getting caught in value traps,” he said when asked to comment on how new investors should build a robust portfolio.

For starters, the money manager and author of bestsellers like ‘Coffee Can Investing’ and ‘Diamonds in the Dust’, said it is important to start out with a relatively solid low volatility portfolio because nobody knows the future.

“I do not know whether there will be a nuclear war in 2023 or an unprecedented boom. I do not know when the Fed will stop hiking or when the war in Russia will end,” Mukherjea said, recommending a conservative portfolio of relatively large, well-known, clean companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flows due to strong pricing power. “Stay invested patiently and you will get a good outcome.”

While newcomers often tend to take more risk without understanding their appetite for it, the Dalal Street veteran says one must start with the most conservative type of investing. “If you are busy with a full-time professional job or you are running a business, then find a fund manager or invest with a mutual fund. This is not a part-time hobby where you can have a punt in the evening and hope to make consistent returns.”

On whether he is more bullish on the market now than what he was in the beginning of 2022, the fund manager said his team spends very little time on thinking about the direction of the market.

“We keep our fingers on the pulse of the country. This is the sweetest set of circumstances I have seen in India in the 14 years I have lived in this vast country,” Mukherjea said while citing the balance sheets of banks, growth in credit disbursals, booming formal job sector, China plus one theme and the digital revolution in India.

“And if earnings grow, then the share price action follows. You do not have to second guess when the FII flows will return or what will happen to domestic flows. Our job is to focus on keeping our fingers on the pulse of the economy, identify clean and well-managed companies whose earnings are growing at 20-25% and the free stock market dynamics will take care of the rest,” he said explaining his investing style in consistent compounding stocks.

Mukherjea’s fund, which includes the likes of , , , and , has nearly doubled in the last four years.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

